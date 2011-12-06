Dec 6 (Reuters) -
ROCK FIELD CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in billions of yen unless specified)
6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to
Full year ended
Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012
Apr 30, 2011
LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY
YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS
FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.08
22.80 50.09
(+5.6 pct) (+8.1%)
Operating 1.03 895 mln 2.50
(+15.0 pct)
(+19.7%) Recurring 1.06
915 mln 2.53 (+15.6
pct) (+19.5%) Net
586 mln 467 mln 1.33
(+25.6 pct)
(+23.4%) EPS Y44.18
Y35.18 Y100.19 Shares 13
mln 13 mln Annual div
Y50.00
Y40.00
-Q2 div Y18.00 Y18.00
-Q4 div Y22.00
Y32.00
NOTE - Rock Field Co Ltd is a major maker of delicatessen
foods.
If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases
correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half
dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed
companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 2910.TK1.