Dec 6 (Reuters) - ROCK FIELD CO LTD PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months ended 6 months ended Full year to Full year ended Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Apr 30, 2012 Apr 30, 2011 LATEST YEAR-AGO COMPANY YEAR-AGO H1 RESULTS H1 RESULTS FORECAST RESULTS Sales 24.08 22.80 50.09 (+5.6 pct) (+8.1%) Operating 1.03 895 mln 2.50 (+15.0 pct) (+19.7%) Recurring 1.06 915 mln 2.53 (+15.6 pct) (+19.5%) Net 586 mln 467 mln 1.33 (+25.6 pct) (+23.4%) EPS Y44.18 Y35.18 Y100.19 Shares 13 mln 13 mln Annual div Y50.00 Y40.00 -Q2 div Y18.00 Y18.00 -Q4 div Y22.00 Y32.00 NOTE - Rock Field Co Ltd is a major maker of delicatessen foods. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2910.TK1.