Jan 6 (Reuters) - CVS BAY AREA INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.48 28.48 Operating 642 mln 642 mln Recurring 616 mln 616 mln Net loss 845 mln prft 37 mln NOTE - CVS Bay Area Inc is a convenience store chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2687.TK1.