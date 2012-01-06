Jan 6 (Reuters) - IG PORT INC CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.35 2.77 Operating 40 mln 17 mln Recurring 38 mln 21 mln Net 6 mln 11 mln NOTE - IG Port Inc produces animation films for television and video games. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3791.TK1.