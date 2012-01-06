Jan 6 (Reuters) - KANMONKAI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.13 5.05 Operating prft 100 mln loss 80 mln Recurring prft 100 mln loss 40 mln Net loss 1.25 loss 1.10 NOTE - Kanmonkai Co Ltd operates blowfish restaurant chains.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3372.TK1.