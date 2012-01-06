Jan 6 (Reuters) - CVS BAY AREA INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.28 22.28 Operating 488 mln 488 mln Recurring 473 mln 473 mln Net loss 876 mln loss 14 mln NOTE - CVS Bay Area Inc is a convenience store chain. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2687.TK1.