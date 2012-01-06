UPDATE 2-Sailing-New Zealand set up America's Cup rematch with U.S.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
Jan 6 (Reuters) - T. O. OGASAWARA CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 16.16 15.21 Operating 268 mln 300 mln Recurring 261 mln 196 mln Net 175 mln 116 mln NOTE - T. O. Ogasawara Co Ltd is a trading company specialising in lumber. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9812.TK1.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.