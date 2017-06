Feb 6 (Reuters) - LEAD CO INC PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 8.20 8.20 Operating loss 180 mln loss 80 mln Recurring loss 160 mln loss 60 mln Net loss 250 mln loss 120 mln NOTE - Lead Co Inc is a manufacturer of pressed parts for car airconditioners and automobile parts. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6982.TK1.