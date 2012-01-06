Jan 6 (Reuters) - SEVEN & I HOLDINGS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Feb 29,2012 Feb 29,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Annual div 62.00 yen 60.00 yen NOTE - Seven & I Holdings Co Ltd is a holding company formed on Sept. 1, 2005, through the union of retailers Ito-Yokado Co. and Seven-Eleven Japan Co. and restaurant chain operator Denny's Japan Co. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3382.TK1.