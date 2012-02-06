Senegal detains seven Chinese trawling boats for illegal fishing
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
Feb 6 (Reuters) -
FURUKAWA BATTERY CO LTD
CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
March 31,2012 March 31,2012
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Sales 41.00 44.60 Operating
1.70 2.60 Recurring 1.80
2.50 Net 800 mln 1.40 NOTE -
Furukawa Battery Co Ltd is a storage battery maker affiliated
with Furukawa Electric Co Ltd (6937.T). For latest
earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
6937.TK1.
DAKAR, June 10 Senegalese authorities have detained seven Chinese trawling vessels for illegally fishing in its waters, the country's navy said on Saturday.
MOSCOW, June 10 Russia said on Saturday it had told the United States it was unacceptable for Washington to strike pro-government forces in Syria after the U.S. military carried out an air strike on pro-Assad militia last month.