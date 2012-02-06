Feb 6 (Reuters) - FURUKAWA BATTERY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 41.00 44.60 Operating 1.70 2.60 Recurring 1.80 2.50 Net 800 mln 1.40 NOTE - Furukawa Battery Co Ltd is a storage battery maker affiliated with Furukawa Electric Co Ltd ( 6937.T ). For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6937.TK1.