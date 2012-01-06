Jan 6 (Reuters) -
KYOWA ENGINEERING CONSULTANTS CO LTD
PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES
(in billions of yen unless specified)
Full year to Full year to
Nov 30,2011 Nov 30,2011
LATEST PREVIOUS
FORECAST FORECAST
Annual div 3.00 yen 6.00 yen
NOTE - Kyowa Engineering Consultants Co Ltd is a
construction consultanting company. If there is no Q1 or
Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half
dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a
new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report
dividends on a quarterly basis.
For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please
double click on 9647.TK1.