Feb 6 (Reuters) - FUNAI ZAISAN CONSULTANTS CO. LTD. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 7.63 7.56 Operating 186 mln 200 mln Recurring 166 mln 190 mln Net 218 mln 170 mln NOTE - Funai Zaisan Consultants Co. Ltd. provides property consulting services. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8929.TK1.