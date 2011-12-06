BRIEF-Owens Realty Mortgage announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
Dec 6 (Reuters) - KOSE R.E. CO LTD CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Oct 31, 2011 Oct 31, 2010 Jan 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.01 3.40 3.81 (-11.6 pct) (+41.1 pct) Operating 266 mln 236 mln 199 mln (+12.8 pct) Recurring 266 mln 240 mln 176 mln (+10.9 pct) Net 143 mln 144 mln 106 mln (-0.6 pct) EPS Y35.87 Y7,286.23 Y26.40 Diluted EPS Y35.66 NOTE - Kose R.E. Co Ltd is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3246.TK1.
* Owens Realty Mortgage Inc announces $10 million stock repurchase plan
WASHINGTON/TORONTO, June 13 The U.S. government on Tuesday issued a rare alert on the activities of a hacking group it dubbed "Hidden Cobra," saying the group was part of the North Korean government and that more attacks were likely.