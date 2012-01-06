UPDATE 2-Sailing-New Zealand set up America's Cup rematch with U.S.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
Jan 6 (Reuters) - TOKYU RECREATION CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.01 28.87 Operating loss 464 mln prft 156 mln Recurring loss 560 mln prft 18 mln Net loss 3.66 loss 2.76 NOTE - Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd is a major cinema operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9631.TK1.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.