Jan 6 (Reuters) - TOKYU RECREATION CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 27.01 28.87 Operating loss 464 mln prft 156 mln Recurring loss 560 mln prft 18 mln Net loss 3.66 loss 2.76 NOTE - Tokyu Recreation Co Ltd is a major cinema operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9631.TK1.