Feb 6 (Reuters) - HOKUHOKU FINANCIAL GROUP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Dec 31, 2011 Dec 31, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 156.91 161.63 (-2.9 pct) Recurring 25.36 27.56 (-8.0 pct) Net 8.14 14.77 (-44.9 pct) EPS Y5.28 Y10.05 NOTE - Hokuhoku Financial Group Inc was formed September 2003 by taking over shares in Hokuriku Bank For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8377.TK1.