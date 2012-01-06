UPDATE 2-Sailing-New Zealand set up America's Cup rematch with U.S.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
Jan 6 (Reuters) - FAMILYMART CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 249.65 243.50 (+2.5 pct) Operating 35.07 32.05 (+9.4 pct) Recurring 37.24 33.90 (+9.8 pct) Net 14.85 16.38 (-9.4 pct) EPS Y156.45 Y172.45 NOTE - FamilyMart Co Ltd is a leading convience store chain For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8028.TK1.
* Aiming to avenge humbling defeat by U.S. in 2013 (Updates with New Zealand winning challenger final)
June 12 The U.S. Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a federal administrative process frequently used by technology companies to ward off patent infringement lawsuits violates the constitutional rights of patent owners.