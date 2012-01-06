Jan 6 (Reuters) - FAMILYMART CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 LATEST YEAR-AGO RESULTS RESULTS Revenues 249.65 243.50 (+2.5 pct) Operating 35.07 32.05 (+9.4 pct) Recurring 37.24 33.90 (+9.8 pct) Net 14.85 16.38 (-9.4 pct) EPS Y156.45 Y172.45 NOTE - FamilyMart Co Ltd is a leading convience store chain For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8028.TK1.