Jan 6 (Reuters) - MARUKYU CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 61.89 61.07 82.30 (+1.3 pct) Operating 2.94 3.00 4.16 (-1.9 pct) Recurring 3.00 2.99 4.18 (+0.5 pct) Net 1.41 1.89 2.05 (-25.4 pct) EPS Y57.70 Y76.82 Y84.29 NOTE - Marukyu Co Ltd is a regional supermarket chain operator For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 8167.TK1.