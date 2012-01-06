Jan 6 (Reuters) - MINISTOP CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Revenues 93.11 86.43 124.00 (+7.7 pct) Operating 6.80 6.52 8.30 (+4.3 pct) Recurring 7.49 7.24 9.10 (+3.4 pct) Net 2.94 3.55 3.00 (-17.1 pct) EPS Y101.70 Y122.64 Y103.74 Diluted Y101.54 Y122.50 EPS NOTE - Ministop Co Ltd is a convenience store operator For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9946.TK1.