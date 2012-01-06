Jan 6 (Reuters) - JUNTENDO PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST LATEST RESULTS FORECAST Sales 35.59 47.50 Operating 936 mln 1.09 Recurring 817 mln 920 mln Net 372 mln 240 mln EPS Y18.44 Y11.88 NOTE - Juntendo Co Ltd operates home centres For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9835.TK1.