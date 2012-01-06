Jan 6 (Reuters) - LADY DRUG STORE PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 37.21 27.37 50.00 (+36.0 pct) Operating 651 mln 294 mln 869 mln (+121.3 pct) Recurring 756 mln 368 mln 1.00 (+105.0 pct) Net 259 mln 412 mln 321 mln (-37.2 pct) EPS Y12,194.86 Y19,410.86 Y15,099.49 NOTE - Lady Drug Store Co Ltd runs a pharmacy chain For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3027.TK1.