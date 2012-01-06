Jan 6 (Reuters) - ARKCORE PARENT-ONLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Nov 30, 2011 Nov 30, 2010 Feb 29, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULTS FORECAST Sales 3.04 2.22 4.12 (+37.1 pct) Operating 175 mln 55 mln 158 mln (+215.7 pct) Recurring 184 mln 49 mln 154 mln (+274.2 pct) Net 178 mln 86 mln 150 mln (+106.3 pct) EPS Y9,062.12 Y4,391.76 Y7,658.12 NOTE - ArkCore Inc is engaged in buying used motorcycles over the Internet For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3384.TK1.