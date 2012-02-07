Feb 7 (Reuters) - SHIMIZU CORP CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.33 trln 1.33 trln Operating 25.00 25.00 Recurring 22.00 22.00 Net 6.50 11.00 NOTE - Shimizu Corp is a major general contractor. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1803.TK1.