Feb 7 (Reuters) - INUI STEAMSHIP CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 13.00 15.00 Operating loss 1.40 loss 100 mln Recurring loss 1.50 loss 200 mln Net loss 1.20 loss 200 mln NOTE - Inui Steamship Co Ltd is a leading ship operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9113.TK1.