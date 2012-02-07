Feb 7 (Reuters) - TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 226.00 228.00 Recurring 1.80 2.40 Net 1.10 1.80 NOTE - Tokyu Construction Co Ltd took over the construction business from former Tokyu Construction in October 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1720.TK1.