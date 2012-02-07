UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
Feb 7 (Reuters) - TOKYU CONSTRUCTION CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 226.00 228.00 Recurring 1.80 2.40 Net 1.10 1.80 NOTE - Tokyu Construction Co Ltd took over the construction business from former Tokyu Construction in October 2003. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1720.TK1.
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.