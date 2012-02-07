Feb 7 (Reuters) - SINFONIA TECHNOLOGY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 71.00 74.00 Operating 1.70 2.60 Recurring 1.00 1.90 Net 400 mln 1.10 NOTE - Sinfonia Technology Co Ltd is a heavy electric machinery maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6507.TK1.