Feb 7 (Reuters) - UBIQUITOUS CORPORATION PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 920 mln 1.12 Operating 43 mln 170 mln Recurring 45 mln 170 mln Net 10 mln 110 mln NOTE - Ubiquitous Corporation is the full company name. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3858.TK1.