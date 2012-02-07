Feb 7 (Reuters) - MUSASHINO KOGYO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 1.48 1.52 Operating 210 mln 230 mln Recurring 200 mln 220 mln Net 180 mln 195 mln NOTE - Musashino Kogyo Co Ltd is a long-established movie theatre operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9635.TK1.