Feb 7 (Reuters) - NIPPON CHEMICAL INDUSTRIAL CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 34.20 37.50 Operating loss 550 mln prft 600 mln Recurring loss 850 mln prft 350 mln Net loss 390 mln prft 170 mln NOTE - Nippon Chemical Industrial Co Ltd manufactures inorganic industrial chemicals. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4092.TK1.