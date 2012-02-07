Feb 7 (Reuters) - SHIBUYA KOGYO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 28.97 32.00 Operating 159 mln 1.00 Recurring 164 mln 900 mln Net loss 452 mln prft 470 mln NOTE - Shibuya Kogyo Co Ltd is a major maker of bottling machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6340.TK1.