Feb 7 (Reuters) - KAMOGAWA GRAND HOTEL LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.95 2.80 Operating loss 170 mln loss 294 mln Recurring loss 230 mln loss 364 mln Net loss 240 mln loss 369 mln NOTE - Kamogawa Grand Hotel Ltd is a hotel operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9695.TK1.