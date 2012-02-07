Feb 7 (Reuters) - HORAI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 2.32 2.32 Operating 10 mln 10 mln Recurring 80 mln 80 mln Net 200 mln 50 mln NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life insurance policies and management of real estates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9679.TK1.