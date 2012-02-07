Feb 7 (Reuters) - TENSHO ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 15.08 16.50 Operating 80 mln 370 mln Recurring loss 280 mln prft 160 mln Net loss 470 mln prft 20 mln NOTE - Tensho Electric Industries Co Ltd manufacturers plastic moldings for consumer electronics. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6776.TK1.