Feb 7 (Reuters) - MUSASHINO KOGYO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 980 mln 1.02 Recurring 140 mln 150 mln Net 120 mln 130 mln NOTE - Musashino Kogyo Co Ltd is a long-established movie theatre operator. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9635.TK1.