Dec 7 (Reuters) - JAPAN ASIA GROUP LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 22.63 22.59 Operating loss 2.78 loss 2.57 Recurring loss 3.98 loss 3.05 Net loss 2.39 loss 2.09 NOTE - Japan Asia Group Ltd develops automatic telemarketing systems. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 3751.TK1.