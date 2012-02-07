Feb 7 (Reuters) - TECHNO RYOWA LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 50.90 51.50 Operating loss 670 mln prft 370 mln Recurring loss 500 mln prft 520 mln Net loss 700 mln prft 120 mln NOTE - Techno Ryowa Ltd specialises in airconditioning facilities, such as clean rooms for semiconductor makers. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1965.TK1.