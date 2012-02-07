Feb 7 (Reuters) - HAKUHODO DY HOLDINGS INCORPORATED CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 972.00 943.00 Operating 18.00 14.40 Recurring 20.00 16.40 Net 5.60 6.40 NOTE - Hakuhodo DY Holdings Incorporated is a major advertising firm.. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2433.TK1.