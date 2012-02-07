Feb 7 (Reuters) - HORAI CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Sept 30,2012 Sept 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Revenues 5.41 5.41 Operating 400 mln 400 mln Recurring 530 mln 530 mln Net 490 mln 340 mln NOTE - Horai Co Ltd is engaged in sale of non-life insurance policies and management of real estates. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 9679.TK1.