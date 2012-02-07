Feb 7 (Reuters) - PA CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 899 mln 1.00 Operating 44 mln 50 mln Recurring 66 mln 80 mln Net 18 mln 70 mln NOTE - PA Co Ltd operates Web pages on vocational training. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4766.TK1.