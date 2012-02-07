Feb 7 (Reuters) - MEIKI CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 5.81 5.81 Operating 119 mln 119 mln Recurring 83 mln 83 mln Net 120 mln 60 mln NOTE - Meiki Co Ltd is a leading maker of plastic injection molding machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6280.TK1.