Feb 7 (Reuters) - NIHON YAMAMURA GLASS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 70.50 71.00 Operating 1.20 1.50 Recurring 1.80 2.00 Net 900 mln 1.20 NOTE - Nihon Yamamura Glass Co Ltd is a large manufacturer of glass bottles. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 5210.TK1.