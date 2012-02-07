Feb 7 (Reuters) - ASO FOAM CRETE CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 3.11 3.36 Operating loss 187 mln loss 97 mln Recurring loss 191 mln loss 98 mln Net loss 258 mln loss 59 mln NOTE - Aso Foam Crete Co Ltd specialises in construction works that use foam concrete. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1730.TK1.