Feb 7 (Reuters) - NIPPO CORPORATION PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 270.00 258.00 Recurring 14.50 9.00 Net 7.00 4.80 NOTE - Nippo Corporation is a major road paver. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1881.TK1.