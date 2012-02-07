Feb 7 (Reuters) - TTK CO., LTD. CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 39.00 34.00 Operating 1.05 1.00 Recurring 1.10 1.05 Net 600 mln 600 mln NOTE - TTK Co., Ltd. is a telecommunications engineering company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1935.TK1.