Dec 7 (Reuters) - LONGLIFE HOLDINGS CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 483 mln 490 mln Operating 81 mln 60 mln Recurring 80 mln 61 mln Net 43 mln 30 mln NOTE - Longlife Holdings Co Ltd offers nursing care services for the elderly. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4355.TK1.