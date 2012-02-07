Technology sell-off weighs on Britain's FTSE
LONDON, June 12 British shares fell on Monday as a technology sell-off spread across Europe, while contractor Mitie jumped after forecasting a recovery in its fortunes.
Feb 7 (Reuters) - TOMY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 186.00 200.00 Operating 10.00 11.70 Recurring 9.00 10.70 Net 3.20 6.20 NOTE - Tomy Co Ltd is a leading toy maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7867.TK1.
LONDON, June 12 British car workers at BMW have rejected a pension deal designed to end a long-running dispute over plans to close the German automaker's final salary pension scheme, the Unite union said on Monday.