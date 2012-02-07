Feb 7 (Reuters) - TOMY CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 186.00 200.00 Operating 10.00 11.70 Recurring 9.00 10.70 Net 3.20 6.20 NOTE - Tomy Co Ltd is a leading toy maker. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 7867.TK1.