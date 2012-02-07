Feb 7 (Reuters) - SHIBUYA KOGYO CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to June 30,2012 June 30,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 73.50 72.00 Operating 2.50 3.25 Recurring 2.45 3.12 Net 1.35 1.80 NOTE - Shibuya Kogyo Co Ltd is a major maker of bottling machines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6340.TK1.