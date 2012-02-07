Feb 7 (Reuters) - RAITO KOGYO CO LTD PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 60.00 57.50 Operating 1.00 900 mln Recurring 950 mln 900 mln Net 650 mln 550 mln NOTE - Raito Kogyo Co Ltd is a civil engineering company. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 1926.TK1.