UPDATE 2-Jeff Immelt to retire as GE CEO, Flannery to succeed
June 12 General Electric Co said Jeff Immelt would retire as chief executive and would be replaced by John Flannery, the head of GE healthcare, ending a years-long succession plan.
Feb 7 (Reuters) - FUJIKOH CO. LTD. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 926 mln 900 mln Operating 43 mln 70 mln Recurring 3 mln 30 mln Net 1 mln 20 mln NOTE - Fujikoh Co. Ltd. engages in recycling and disposal of industrial wastes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2405.TK1.
WASHINGTON, June 12 The Trump administration intends to unveil this week a plan to trim regulations it believes constrain U.S. manufacturing growth, potentially affecting environmental permits, worker safety and labor rules, an administration official said.