Feb 7 (Reuters) - FUJIKOH CO. LTD. PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) 6 months to 6 months to Dec 31,2011 Dec 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 926 mln 900 mln Operating 43 mln 70 mln Recurring 3 mln 30 mln Net 1 mln 20 mln NOTE - Fujikoh Co. Ltd. engages in recycling and disposal of industrial wastes. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 2405.TK1.