Feb 7 (Reuters) - ANDOR CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to March 31,2012 March 31,2012 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 2.30 2.15 Operating 210 mln 175 mln Recurring 220 mln 180 mln Net 170 mln 145 mln NOTE - Andor Co Ltd is a computer software developer. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4640.TK1.