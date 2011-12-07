Dec 7 (Reuters) - LONGLIFE HOLDINGS CO LTD CONSOLIDATED EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to Full year to Oct 31,2011 Oct 31,2011 LATEST PREVIOUS FORECAST FORECAST Sales 9.44 9.60 Operating 202 mln 280 mln Recurring 200 mln 250 mln Net loss 151 mln loss 90 mln NOTE - Longlife Holdings Co Ltd offers nursing care services for the elderly. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 4355.TK1.