Feb 7 (Reuters) - YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORP PARENT-ONLY EARNINGS ESTIMATES (in billions of yen unless specified) Full year to March 31,2012 LATEST FORECAST Annual div 5.00 yen NOTE - Yokogawa Electric Corp is a large producer of industry-use measuring instruments and control devices. If there is no Q1 or Q3 dividend, Q2 will in most cases correspond to the first-half dividend and Q4 to the second-half dividend announced before a new corporate law in 2006 allowed companies to pay and report dividends on a quarterly basis. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on 6841.TK1.